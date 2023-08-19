Free school supplies giveaway at Civic Center Published 11:13 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Seeds of Change Resource Foundation wand volunteers are hosting a free school supply giveaway this morning until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out at the Natchez Civic Center on Franklin Street.

“We’ve got plenty,” said Seeds of Change Founder, Carolyn Myers, PH.D.

Children should be accompanied by an adult to pick up supplies.

Email newsletter signup

These include traditional supplies such as paper, notebooks, crayons, and pencils as well as clothing, shoes, uniforms and more.