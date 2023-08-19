Free school supplies giveaway at Civic Center

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

School supplies, masks and hand sanitizer are given away at the 31st annual Minorville Jubilee celebration on Saturday on Minor Street. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

Seeds of Change Resource Foundation wand volunteers are hosting a free school supply giveaway this morning until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out at the Natchez Civic Center on Franklin Street.

“We’ve got plenty,” said Seeds of Change Founder, Carolyn Myers, PH.D.

Children should be accompanied by an adult to pick up supplies.

These include traditional supplies such as paper, notebooks, crayons, and pencils as well as clothing, shoes, uniforms and more.

