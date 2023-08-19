How to spend hydro funds is topic of Town Hall sessions

Published 9:10 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Bryant Hammett of Bryant Hammett and Associates, LLC, based in Ferriday, Louisiana are the chosen engineers for Brushy Bayou drainage project. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

VIDALIA, La. — The Town of Vidalia is hosting two public meetings next week to discuss how the extra spending money from hydroelectric royalties generated from power sold at the Sidney A. Murray Jr. Hydroelectric Station should be spent.

Both meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 at the Town Council Chambers.

A town ordinance dictates that the funds shall be spent on “projects deemed to be in the best public interest,” which are determined by at least two annual public hearings on the matter.

Email newsletter signup

Last year, Vidalia paid off $12 million in municipal debt and funded several projects with the surplus funds.

Projects approved last year but not finished, including the proposed plans for Polk Park, remain on the list, Mayor Buz Craft said.

An initial rendering for Polk Park, a recreational area adjacent to the Vidalia municipal complex, was done back in 2011.

However, officials have since revisited and revised that design based on community interests to include a skate park, disk golf course, walking and bicycle trails and a splash pad as well as three to four pavilions and four playground areas.

More News

Alberto’s Taqueria opens new dine-in location

ACSO patrol deputies search for two hours in woods, find missing woman

Free school supplies giveaway at Civic Center

Judge Audrey Minor sets bond at $2 million each for murder suspects; $1 million for accessory suspect

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Would you be willing to pay increased property taxes to fund a new Adams County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections