Stolen truck recovered on Morgantown

Published 7:57 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A truck reported stolen out of Winnsboro was recovered by Adams County Sheriff's Office early Sunday morning on Morgantown Road. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — A truck reported stolen in Winnsboro was recovered by Adams County deputies who were out patrolling Morgantown Road during the early Sunday morning hours.

Richard Wayne Davis

The truck’s owner stated on social media that he had given Richard Davis, of Natchez, who he thought to be homeless, a place to stay, bought him a phone and helped him get a job when Davis allegedly took off without a word in the middle of the night in the truck and didn’t return.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said one of his deputies spotted the vehicle driving down Morgantown Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and conducted a traffic stop at Gamberi Feed & Farm Supply.

Davis, 40, has been arrested on the charge of possession of stolen property and is currently held by ACSO.

