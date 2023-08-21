ACCS wins two of three games at MRA Tournament ahead of district opener Published 12:51 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

MADISON — Even though Adams County Christian School’s varsity softball team ended up playing three straight games last Saturday at the Madison-Ridgeland Academy Tournament, the Lady Rebels went a very respectable 2-1 against some tough competition while battling the searing heat for much of the day.

“We had a good day. We also have three games go back-to-back,” Lady Rebels head coach Savannah Buck said. “They’re doing well. I’m proud of their progress. Overall, they’re healthy and doing well.”

In the first game of the day, MAIS Class 5A ACCS took care of the Class 6A Jackson Academy Lady Raiders 5-1. Mia Drane was the winning pitcher as she held JA to one unearned run on just one hit with one strikeout and one walk over four strong innings.

Email newsletter signup

Kierstyn Hughes had a double and two stolen bases while Maddie Donaldson also had two stolen bases. Even though ACCS had just four base hits of its own, it was able to take advantage of four walks issued by Lady Raiders pitchers and well as other miscues.

Game two saw the Lady Rebels smash 12 base hits in a 7-3 win over the Class 3A Benton Academy Lady Raiders. Drane was one of four players for ACCS to register two hits as she went 2-for-2. Going 2-for-3 were Sophia Carter, Emma Massey, and Camen Strittman. Leila Ray also contributed with a double.

Madison Green was the winning pitcher for ACCS as she allowed three runs, two of them earned, on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Buck added that this tournament was very important to find out what works, especially with district play starting this week.

“What line-ups work. What defense works. We tried different that we hadn’t tried earlier in the season,” Buck said. “Who works together best. Win or lose, I think it’s going to be a building process from here on out.”

The third and final game of the day didn’t turn out quite so well for the Lady Rebels as they lost to the Class 4A North Delta School Lady Wave 5-2. Drane was charged with the loss after going just two and one-third innings and allowing five runs, three earned, on three hits and two walks to go with one strikeout.

Addison Massey had a double for the Lady Rebels, who did not have any multiple hitters in the finale.

“We ran out of steam in that last game. They had a good little pitcher,” Buck said. “They didn’t play bad. They were on base every inning. We just didn’t get them through. Time wasn’t on our side in that game, either.”

ACCS (9-6) travel to Vicksburg to take on St. Aloysius High School in the District 4-5A opener for both teams on Monday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.