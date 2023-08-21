Arlie Chandler Warren, Jr. Published 3:14 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Aug. 20, 1932 – Aug. 14, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Arlie Chandler Warren, Jr., 90, who died Aug. 14, 2023, at home in Los Angeles, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Natchez, with the Rev. Dr. Joan Gandy officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time. Due to the extreme heat, burial will be early in the day, in Natchez City Cemetery at 9 a.m. prior to the church visitation, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Chandler was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Natchez, the son of Mary Josephine Montgomery Warren and Arlie Chandler Warren, Sr. He attended Natchez public schools and graduated from Natchez High School. Chandler received a B.A. degree from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee; and a J.D. degree from Columbia Law School in New York City.

Email newsletter signup

For 66 years, Chandler practiced law, primarily in the field of Intellectual Property, first in New York City for several decades, and then in Los Angeles for another several decades. At the same time, he pursued his avocation of writing. At age 90, shortly before the diagnosis of a brain tumor, he was continuing to serve law clients and to get inquiries from prospective clients. And he continued to write fiction and non-fiction, poetry, songs, and plays.

For all of his life, Chandler enjoyed traveling; and he enjoyed equally the opportunity to share his travel stories with others. He was a natural and excellent cook who delighted many friends with his delicious meals. And for much of his life he had as a constant companion one of his many beloved Schnauzers.

Although he lived all of his adult life away from his hometown Natchez, he always remembered it as home and enjoyed visiting often. Chandler recalled vividly and fondly the many friends who were important to his life as he grew up in Natchez. He was baptized and confirmed at First Presbyterian Church, and he was active in children’s and youth activities during his young years.

In addition to his parents, Chandler is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Josephine Warren McNerney; a nephew, Alan Montgomery Warren, Jr.; two nieces, Adrienne Warren May and Melissa Warren Good; and two close cousins, Dr. Sidney Holt Warren and Sen. Robert Montgomery Dearing.

He is survived by two brothers, Alan Montgomery Warren, Sr. and his wife, Nan, of Smithville, Texas; and John Glassco Warren and his wife, Kay, of Helena, Montana; one sister, Rev. Joan Warren Gandy of Natchez; one nephew, John Prentiss Warren and his wife, Melissa, of Coppell, Texas; five nieces, Debra Warren Alley and her husband, Phil of Smithville, Texas; Sandra Warren Pickett and her husband, Marshall, of Houston, Texas; Susan Warren Cone and her husband, Chris, of Houston, Texas; Dr. Kimberley Warren Ellis and her husband, Mike, of Helena; and Nancy Chandler Rosebrock and her husband, Tim, of Asheville, North Carolina; and close cousins, Katharine Warren Garner of Natchez; and William Warren and his wife, Jeanette, of Natchez. He also is survived by numerous and beloved grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is survived by numerous dear friends, including friend and caregiver Steven Nash of Los Angeles and dear friends Sandra and Sam Joseph, also of Los Angeles.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.