Jimmie David Darden Published 5:38 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

June 6, 1954 – Aug. 20, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Jimmie David Darden, 69, of Saint Joseph, LA, will be held at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Ferriday, LA, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Interment will follow at Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery in Simmesport, LA, at 1:30 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jimmie was born on Sunday, June 6, 1954, in Ferriday, LA, And passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home. He was a resident of Saint Joseph and a member of St. Patricks Catholic Church in Ferriday. Jimmie was a dedicated man to his family, his career and his community. He was passionate in everything he did and always did it with a sense of humor. Jimmie took pride in coaching and mentoring children in softball leagues for many years. His goal in life was to help people, and that he did. He was president of Louisiana Investigators and Forgery, Ferriday Rotary Club and Head of Concordia Parish Special Response Team. After a fulfilling career, it was his family time that he enjoyed most. The long days and late nights of playing music, boat rides, spoiling his grandchildren, and wonderful memories will be cherished forever.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Darden; mother, Willie Mae DeLaughter and her husband, Bennie; brother, Ernest Darden; and sister, Jo Ann Cassells.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 wonderful years, Cathy Darden of St. Joseph, LA; daughter, Becky Darden of Baton Rouge, LA; grandsons, Christopher Darden Stephenson of South Korea and Maddox Cruz Darden-Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter, Carly Darden Trisler of Baton Rouge; brother, Joseph Darden (Beverly) of Vidalia, LA, and special nephew Paul McLaurin.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Raven, Dr. Bob Webber, Steve Dean, Guy Cross, Derrick Carson and David Hedricks .

The family will receive friends at Youngs Funeral Home in Ferriday from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.