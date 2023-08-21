Melvin Johnson Published 5:35 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Feb. 28, 1955 – Aug. 16, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Melvin Johnson, 68, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Johnny Elery officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Melvin was born Feb. 28, 1955 in the Natchez, the son of Margaret Pollard Johnson and Robert Johnson, Sr. He was a graduate of the North Natchez Adams High School Class of 1973. Melvin was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Johnson was a radio operator and a self-employed carpet installer. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching western movies, television game shows and the Dallas Cowboys.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Maxine Shaw; son, Melvin Shaw (LaTarsha); daughter, Margaret McDonald (Justin); brothers, Robert Johnson, Jr. (Brenda), and Larry Wayne Johnson; sister, Gloria Jean Johnson; two grandsons, Justin McDonald, Jr. and Greyson McDonald; two granddaughters, Zoey and Malia Shaw; aunt, Odessa Stumps and a host of relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com