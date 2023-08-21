Memory Jean Coldiron Britt Published 3:15 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Nov. 2, 1948 – Aug. 19, 2023

NEWELLTON, LA – Memory Jean Coldiron Britt, 74, of Newellton, passed away Aug. 19, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1948, to Hobby and Jeanne Coldiron. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Newellton First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Bro. Anthony Strawder officiating and visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the services at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton.

Memory’s ability to love God, family and friends was beyond belief. She worked with her husband at their pharmacy for many years and grew to know countless people in the community. She was MawMaw to all and gave so much love to those she cared about.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Mike and Billy Coldiron, and her grandson, Zakk Britt.

Memory leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Edwin Britt; her sons, Jeff Britt and his wife, Jill of Monterey, and Jay Britt of Monroe; six grandchildren, Hanna Willis and her husband, Matt; Guylan Brown and her husband, Chase; Elliot Britt and his wife, Makayla, Elle Britt and her friend, Anthony Miletello; Ben Britt and Chandler Woodard; thirteen great grandchildren, Addison, Ryder, and Sawyer Smith, Mollie Best, Jeanie Grace Willis, Jackson and William Brown, Easton, Mary Michael, and Mills Britt, Leonard and Levi Roberts, and Jenson Miletello; sister- in- law, Daria Britt, and brother-in-law, Deno Britt; two nephews, Tim Britt and his wife, Mary, and Kevin Britt; one niece, Jennifer Winters and her husband, Clay, and her special friends Emma Jean Williams and Connie Hankins

Those honoring Memory as pallbearers will be Elliot Britt, Kevin Britt, Ben Britt, Chase Brown, Tim Britt, David Leake, Chandler Woodard, and Jody Smith.

Honorary Pallbearers are her great grandsons, Dr. Tom Colvin, Wynn Blanche, Wendell Alford and the employees at Britt’s Pharmacy.

A special thanks to Kenna Hinds for the many years of care, Edna Gales, Amy Cook, Heather Williams, TLC Home Health, Franklin Medical Center and everyone that has sent their love and prayers through the years,

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newellton First Baptist Church or Anthony Strawder ministries.