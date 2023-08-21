Pets of the week: Diesel, Abbott, Sundae and Grace Published 4:04 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

1 of 4

This little cutie pie is Diesel. He is a 2-year old-sweetheart! Diesel is a small, 35-pound bundle of love. He is also already neutered. Come by and meet Diesel today. A fenced yard required to keep him safe. He’s available for adoption now. You may visit Diesel during visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Concordia PAWS shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana.

This handsome man is Abbott. He was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray on Feb. 15, 2022, (538 days). Abbott is about 2 to 3 years old. He is a quiet laid back dog that is neutered, heartworm negative, and desperately waiting for a new furever family and home. Stuck in the shelter for 1-1/2 years, Abbott just needs a family to love and adore him, and he will be forever loyal to his new family!

This is Sundae. She is about 4 to 5 weeks old. Sundae was brought in to NACHS as a stray. She loves playing with her toys and has a very playful personality! Sundae is ready and waiting to be some lucky family’s sweetie. Come see Abbott and Sundae at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Email newsletter signup

Grace is a super sweet and affectionate, 8-month-old, heartworm negative, female Shepherd mix. She loves walks, play time and quiet time. She meets new people well and she also gets along with other dogs very well. Grace weighs about 30 pounds, which is not too big or too small — she’s just right. She is available for adoption through Hoofbeats and PawPrints Rescue. Please call or text 601-303-0672 to schedule an appointment to meet Grace.