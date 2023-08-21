Two teens charged with attempted murder, other charges; One teen injured during Ferriday shooting Published 6:13 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Two teens face attempted murder and other charges after gunshots rang out Saturday afternoon along Mickey Gilley Ave. and Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. in Ferriday, according to a news release from Ferriday Police Department.

Ferriday police officers and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies both responded to shots fired in the area.

While canvassing the area and talking with individuals on scene, officers received information a person was struck and being transported to Trinity Hospital for treatment.

Responding officers went to the emergency room, where a 16-year-old was being treated for two gunshot wounds related to this incident.

Officers working the scene recovered several spent shell casings along with a 9mm handgun that was left abandoned in the area. An AR15 rifle was recovered along with a .380 caliber pistol. All of those weapons are believed to be directly related to this incident.

“Ferriday investigators worked late into the night on this case,” the release states.

“Their hard work and dedication led to the arrest of two juveniles, ages 14 and 16 years old, for this shooting.”

The two unnamed juveniles were each charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

“Those charges could be upgraded to attempted first-degree murder and more arrests are pending,” the release states.

“We’re sick and tired of these senseless shootings,” said Ferriday Police Chief Sam King. “There seems to be an uptick in juvenile-related shootings across the nation. We need parents, community leaders and everyone to get involved to work to curb this. It isn’t our desire to lock up the youth but we can’t and won’t stand by and allow those seeking to disrupt the peace in our community to do so.”