For third year, city’s health insurance costs for its employees remain same Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — For the third year in a row, the city’s health insurance costs will remain the same and not increase.

That is an unusual occurrence among many private businesses and the Adams County government, which expects its costs for employee health insurance to increase approximately 50 percent in the coming fiscal year.

As is the county’s health insurance, the city’s health insurance is self-funded through the Byrne Insurance Agency of Natchez and its agent Fred Parker.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the rates remaining the same for three years is the result of budgeting enough money to cover any contingency of the health needs of city employees. The city has approximately 220 employees enrolled in the plan.

The only increase in premiums to city employees is related to its dental insurance, which is optional. Employees pay dental premiums in full and the city does not participate, unlike health insurance.

Parker said dental insurance would go up $3.50 per month for single employees and $11.72 per month per family. However, approximately 50 employees will be about to roll over $400 from the current fiscal year to the new fiscal year, increasing benefit amounts to $2,400 from the typical $2,000.

Aldermen Valencia Hall, Felicia Bridgewater-Irving, Ben Davis and Curtis Moroney voted to approve the insurance plan for the new fiscal year. Alderman Billie Joe Frazier voted nay, saying he did not had enough time to review the information.