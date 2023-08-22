Natchez students tapped to attend Mississippi’s prestigious arts high school Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Two Natchez students have been invited to attend Mississippis premiere arts education high school.

Cooper Brumfield and Tri’Nija Franklin have the opportunity to complete their junior and senior years at the Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) in Broohaven.

MSA is an eleventh- and twelfth-grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven. Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre. MSA also has a “Collegiate Academy” program where qualified students can earn their high school diploma and an associate degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College at the same time at no cost!

Email newsletter signup

In addition to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school holds the #2 highest ACT average in the state.

Franklin was accepted into the vocal music program and Brumfield was accepted into the literary arts program.

For additional information, visit www.msabrookhaven.org