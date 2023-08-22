OSHA fines company after Natchez barge worker fell, went missing in Mississippi River

Published 9:36 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By Stacy Graning

Searchers look for the body of Donny Mitchell, 50, on Feb. 10 after images underwater were spotted on sonar. Mitchell fell from a barge into the Mississippi River on Feb. 8. (Submitted)

A company operating in Natchez faces more than $60,000 in fines after a worker fell to his death from a barge in February.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a report on Aug. 17 citing safety violations at the Buzzi Unicem USA facility in Natchez and cited $62,500 in penalties against the company.

Buzzi Unicem USA operates as River Cement Sales Co. and sells brick, stone and related construction materials manufactured at cement plants across the United States.

Email newsletter signup

According to reports, OSHA concluded the company’s negligence placed three of its workers at risk of drowning, particularly due to the absence of mandated personal flotation devices.

Donny Mitchell, 50, of Clayton, Louisiana, fell into the Mississippi River at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. He was on a barge at the time and was attempting to climb a ladder onto a walkway at the Buzzi Unicem terminal on L.E. Berry Road in Natchez. Rescuers searched for several days before calling off the efforts. Mitchell’s body was recovered from the Mississippi River on March 14.

In its report, OSHA cited the company for five serious violations, ranging from the absence of essential guardrails and first aid training to the lack of an eyewash station.

In a statement to ohsonline.com, OSHA Area Office Director Courtney Bohannon of Jackson said, “Buzzi Unicem USA could have prevented this tragedy by making sure employees wore the personal protective equipment that was readily available. Employers have a legal responsibility to provide employees with a safe and healthy workplace. This employer’s failures cost a worker his life and leaves family, friends and loved ones with an unfillable void in their own lives.”

Buzzi Unicem has 15 days to appeal the decision. According to ohsonline.com, the company currently has active in appeals in three cases.

More Business

Tourism to Natchez National Historical Park contributes to local economy

Alberto’s Taqueria opens new dine-in location

State reports: Rodents prompted ‘critical notice’ at Natchez Walmart store

Natchez Walmart denies access to inspection report that led to Ag Department ‘Critical Violations’ finding

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Would you be willing to pay increased property taxes to fund a new Adams County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections