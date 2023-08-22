Walmart Natchez passes follow up inspection after rat problem Published 2:03 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Walmart Natchez has apparently passed a follow up inspection after a customer reported the story for having rats.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce received a complaint from a Walmart Natchez customer on Aug. 8 after spotting to dead rats on the floor of the store.

An inspector on Aug. 9 found a loaf of break that had been “chewed on by rodents,” said a spokesman for the state department.

In addition, the inspector noted a distinct “rodent urine smell in the warehouse where bread vendor racks are stored.”

State officials said the store was aware of the problem and had begun taking correction action prior to the arrival of the inspector. Those actions include putting out rodent traps and glue boards, as well as having “pest control visit daily,” the state official said.

At the time of the inspection, the state issue a Yellow Critical Notice, which was put on display at the front of the store near the grocery entrance.

On Aug. 28, a follow up inspection was conducted and no rodents were found in the store or its warehouse in Natchez.

A “passed” placard was displayed at the front of the store.