ACCS falls at St. Aloysius in softball district opener Published 10:44 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

VICKSBURG — The MAIS District 4-5A opener for Adams County Christian School’s varsity softball team did not turn out the way the Lady Rebels were expecting as they were shut out by the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes 9-0 last Monday afternoon.

Coming off an impressive showing at last Saturday’s Madison-Ridgeland Academy Tournament, ACCS was looking to keep that momentum going in the district opener for both teams. Instead, the Lady Rebels struggled not only at the plate, but also in the field

“I think they had a lot of pressure on them. The atmosphere was difficult for them to compete in. It was a couple of things we didn’t do well,” Lady Rebels head coach Savannah Buck said. “We didn’t hit the ball as well as we have been. We made some errors. We didn’t do the things we need to do.”

ACCS was held to just four base hits. The Lady Rebels didn’t have any multiple hitters and all four of those hits went for singles. Starting pitcher Mia Drane didn’t have her best outing on the mound, either. Drane was charged with the loss after allowing six runs, five of them earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

“Overall, the environment was difficult for them. But that’s no excuse. We struggled. That was it,” Buck said. “I know this is going to be a learning process for my kids. It was a tough night. But I know we’re going to play better in our next district game.”

ACCS (9-7, 0-1) doesn’t play again until Monday, Aug. 28, when it plays host to district and cross-town rival Cathedral High School with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

Speaking of junior varsity softball, the JV Lady Rebels of ACCS remained undefeated after shutting out St. Aloysius’s JV Lady Flashes 7-0. Madison Green was the winning pitcher and was one of three pitchers used in that game.

Lily Brooke McDonald went 2-for-2 with a double while both Lillie Beach and Maddie Donaldson had a triple.

The ACCS JV Lady Rebels improved to 9-0 overall and 1-0 in district play.