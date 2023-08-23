Concordia Parish Correctional inmate charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY, La. — A Concordia Parish Correctional Facility inmate who allegedly stabbed another inmate in the facility Tuesday now faces attempted murder and other charges.

Paul Watkins, 28, of Shreveport, has been charged with possession of contraband in a penal institution and attempted second-degree murder after stabbing another inmate with an unspecified weapon.

The stabbing victim is medically stable, authorities said.

Watkins was initially arrested on May 5, 2023, on the charge of child molestation.

The incident is under investigation. No further details were available.

