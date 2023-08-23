Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 11-17:

Darvaugh Harrison charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keshawn Wiley charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kyle Tarver charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darvaugh Harrison charged with possession of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kyle Tarver charged with tampering with physical evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 11-17:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Tony Wayne Holmes, 38, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 45 days with 37 days suspended. Eight days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Tony Wayne Holmes, 38, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Sentenced to 45 days with 37 days suspended. Eight days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $150.00.

Kimberly Renee Hurst, 28, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $870.50.

Charles Joseph O’Quinn, 52, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Detonta Devell Perry, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Rodrick L. Simpson, 19, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: illegal possession. Fine set at $523.75.

Shelia Ann Stewart, 55, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. Fine set at $537.50.

Tyaundra Waddell Batteaste, 45, charged with false pretenses. Case dismissed.

Georgia Chatman, 36, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Kelvin Dewayne Jones, 42, charged with larceny – trespass less than larceny. Case remanded to files. Court costs set at $100.00.

Esperanda Latrice Smith, 48, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files. Court costs set at $50.00.

Dambrell Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaquaviun Rashun Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 30 days with 23 days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Xavier Keaon Bates, 20, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jonathan Ricardo Cook, 35, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Aug. 15:

Mercedes Kedrianna Smith, 29, charged with simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Saul Corona Zapien, 23, charged with aggravated assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Saul Corona Zapien, 23, charged with murder. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marlon Gatlin Jr., 18, charged with weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tywone Marquise Noble, 27, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Shasta Harris, 33, Vidalia, sentenced to two years in the department of corrections for bank fraud and possession of a schedule II drug with credit for 50 days served.

Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Chasity Hammers, 49, Vidalia, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation upon payment of $1,952.50 for possession of a schedule II drug.

Andrew Briggs, 25, Vidalia, sentenced to 20 days default and payment of $760 for misdemeanor theft of a firearm.

Michael Miller, 46, case not accepted for computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

James Johnston, 48, Roxie, sentenced to three months suspended with three months probation and payment of $150 fine for criminal trespass.

Gerald William Kettles, 56, Marshall, Texas, sentenced to five years in the department of corrections with credit for time served for possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.

Tatyana Randall, 22, Vidalia, sentenced to 10 days default and fined $245 for driving under suspension amended to no driver’s license.

Louis McCurdy, 39, Ferriday, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $250 for telecommunication harassment and entry and remaining on premises after forbidden.

Antron Leonard, 32, Clayton, five days credit for time served for domestic abuse battery amended to disturbing the peace by fighting.

Shameka Mosley, 29, Gena, seven days credit for time served for aggravated assault amended to disturbing the peace by fighting.