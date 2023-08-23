Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Adams County

Aug. 11-17

Civil suits:

DHS — Matthew Fontenot.

DHS — Michael S. Simpson.

Estate of James L. McKay.

DHS — Shemar Brown.

Estate of Henry Brown.

Divorces:

Kayla Cauthen Thornton v. Alan Keith Thornton.

Kenan S. Gwin v. Rebecca S. Gwin.

Marriage license applications:

Douglas Lee Smith, 48, Natchez to Amesha Deneen Washington (Singleton), 46, Natchez.

Jaylen D. Andre Irving, 21, Baton Rouge, La. to Anneisha Janai Kristal Anthony, 21, Baton Rouge, La.

Travis Darnell Crawford, 31, Natchez to Ukeitha Gaveral Wright, 28, Natchez.

Brian Cordell Perry, 38, Natchez to Kashell Shanett Washington, 35, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 10-16

Ronnie G. Randall and Georgia L. Randall to Adair Lost Creek, LLC, a 19.00 Acre Portion of Spokane Plantation.

Harold C. Burkett to Jeffrey K. Webb and Dayna P. Webb, land being a portion of Rowandale Plantation.

James Martin and Paul L. Martin to Backcountry Outfitters Family Limited Partnership, land beginning at a point on the easterly side of Cranfield Road.

Glenn J. Foley to Rose Mary Foley, all of lot 63 and ½ of lot 64 Clifton Addition.

Mortgages:

Aug. 10-16

Cedric Proby and Jerrita Proby to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 36-A Rand Subdivision of lots 33 and 36 Rand Subdivision.

Regina S. Rand and Donald W. Rand to United Mississippi Bank, land from the most easterly corner of lot 3, 4.3 Acres, Booker Subdivision.

Anthony W. Scheibli and Robin W. Doyle to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 89 Montebello Subdivision.

Charla Dixon Campbell to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 41 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Kofi O. Kumi and Doris B. Lamptey to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lots D-1, D-5, and D-6 of the division of lot 2 Fatherland Plantation.

Alisa D. Banks to United States of America USDA, Rural Development, lot 40 Linwood Subdivision.

Sunset View Cottages, LLC to Janet C. Landry and Jerome E. Landry, Tract “C”, Portion of Southerly Portion of lot 5 Florence Tract.

Harvey Jones and Tammy Wilson Jones to Bank of Franklin, McComb Branch, lot 6 Beechwood Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 17

Civil cases:

American Cash v. Isha Green.

American Cash v. Jessie Shorts.

Kelly Therapy v. Stanley Merritt.

Earl Keith v. Valerie Davis.

Southern Fast Loans v. Daniella Minor.

Marybeth Peck v. Madison Taylor and Matthew Blount.

American Cash v. Orlundra Matthews.

Trippes Property v. Sharon Hoover.

Joyce Lewis v. Courtney Hendricks.

Frances Doss v. Diane Boulden.

Arthur’s Tires v. Jan Wilson.

Van Laurant III v. Nicholas Webb.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 11-17

Civil suits:

William H. Rucker v. John Cowan.

William H. Rucker v. John F. “Andy” Anders (Clerk).

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Jacob Spinks.

Horatio Gray v. Akentya Baker A/K/A A’Kentya Baker.

Juanita Polk v. J & M Home Solutions, LLC A/K/A J&M Home Solutions, LLC.

Juanita Polk v. James C. Thomas.

Curator Fee v. Thomas L. Swanson.

21st Mortgage Corporation v. Thomas L. Swanson.

Quicken Loans, LLC, N/K/A Rocket Mortgage, LLC v. Robert Edward Williams.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC v. Curator for Robert Williams.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Robby Lynn Welch.

Divorces:

Paula Green v. Joshua N. Green.

Magnolia Turner Jefferson v. Charles Jefferson.

Mary Amanda Wisner v. Glenn Wisner.

Marriage license applications:

Leslie Ray Davis, 40, Natchez, Miss. to Alexas Joyce Neal-McElroy, 39, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Toxie Vernon Burnette and Stephanie Walsworth Burnette to Frank D. Carroll Sr. and Wanda McGowen Carroll, lot 32 Rokofe Subdivision; lot 132 Rokofe River Park Subdivision.

Kent A. Ozment and Crystal R. Ozment to Terry Calvin, lot 188 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Home Improvement Guaranteed, Inc. to Tania Stroud and Margie Asycue, lot 119 in Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Mortgages:

McDonough’s Liquor, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 4 in Block No. 81 Magoun Addition.

Terry Calvin to Veterans United Home Loans, lot 188 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Joshua Allan Foster and Rebecca Foster to Delta Bank, lot C Panola Cove Subdivision.

Tania Stroud and Margie Ayscue to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 119 in Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Main Line Inspection, LLC to Feliciana Bank & Trust Company, lot 12 Sycamore Plantation Subdivision.

Main Line Inspection, LLC to Feliciana Bank & Trust Company, lot 252 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Kevin Arthur Perez and Nicole Daigrepont Perez to Alvin Lloyd Perez Jr., lot 83 Smith Addition.

Tanner Briel Cage to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 89 and 90 Belle Grove Subdivision.