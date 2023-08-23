Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jariod Lamar Hauer, 29, 203 Downing Road, on charges of controlled substance violations, resisting or obstructing arrest, and shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Saturday

Kendrell Demone Johnson, 33, 27 Brenham Avenue, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $750.00.

Caine Michael Centanni, 27, 75 Beau Pré Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – first/subsequent conviction penalties. Bond set at $875.00.

Alfred A. Amos, 25, 15054 Harden Avenue, Midlothian, Ill., on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $500.00

Reports — Monday

Juvenile problem on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Threats on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Espero Drive.

Accident on Mount Carmel Drive.

Simple assault on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Isaac’s Garage.

Traffic stop at Grease Monkey.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Birdwood Drive.

Hit and run on Franklin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Malicious mischief on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop at McDonald Collision.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Breaking and entering on South Canal Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Road hazard on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Safety check on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday, Aug. 17

Traffic stop at Dollar General.

Traffic stop at Shop N Save.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Home Bank.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Magnet School.

Breaking and entering on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Bingaman Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Illegal dumping on Watkins Street.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

False alarm on New Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Wednesday, Aug. 16

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on North Shields Lane.

Breaking and entering on North Pearl street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Arlington Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop at Regions Bank.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market 2.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Lafayette Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Roquanta Shfwan Green, 31, Kyle Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $212.50 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Stafford Deamontae Byrd, 22, Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Richard Wayne Davis, 40, Morgantown Road, on charge of receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Emanual Hall, 22, Kaiser Lake Road, on charge of two counts of murder. Held without bond.

Brandon Rayshaw Thompson, 31, Minor Street, Natchez, on charges of profanity/drunkenness in public place and resisting arrest. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Robins Lake Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Threats on Deerfield Road.

Malicious mischief on Tate Road.

Trespassing on Clarence Road.

Burglary on Deer Lake Road.

Dog problem on Benjamin Road.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Dog problem on Barth Street.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Theft on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on Cardinal Drive.

Traffic stop on South Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Aggravated assault on Kaiser Lake Road.

Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Cross Street.

Lost/stolen tag on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Petit larceny on Tate Road.

Intelligence report on Robins Lake Road.

Intelligence report on North Palestine Road.

Dog problem on Red Fox Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Vincent Froust, 33, 112 Apple St., Ridgecrest, home invasion. No bond set.

Larry Harris, 34, 2929 Dryades St., New Orleans, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug, expired tags and no insurance.

Jose Vilchez, 27, 3700 Pakenham Dr., Chalmette, possession of marijuana and a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

John Jones, 41, 235 Stephens Road, Vidalia, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Theft on Lee Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Welfare check on Merle Drive.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Attempted break in on Apple Street.

Reports — Saturday

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Domestic violence Doyle Road.

Traffic attachment on US 84.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 3196.

Unwanted person on Doty Gardens Circle.

Cruelty to animals on 7th Street.

Shots fired in Ferriday.

Unwanted person on Washington Heights Road.

Public assistance on Cottonwood Drive.

Shots fired on Black Bayou Road.

Unwanted person on Rabb Road.

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on Archer Road.

Disturbance on Circle Drive.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Traffic stop on Green Acres Road.

Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle.

Theft on Grape Street.

Domestic violence Stephens Road.

Downed trees on Bodark Road.

Loud music on Ellis Road.