Jefferson County Elementary School designated Emerging Science of Reading School by MDE Published 11:28 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

FAYETTE — Excitement filled the room as representatives from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) visited Jefferson County School District to recognize Jefferson County Elementary School as a 2023-24 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading (SoR) School.

Last year, Jefferson County Elementary School experienced a 33.3 percent increase on the Third Grade Reading Gate, improving from 43.2 percent to 76.5 percent, one of the highest gains in the state.

Similarly, kindergarten scores grew 231 points from the fall semester to the spring, reflecting a scale score average that ranked in the Top 15 Districts in Mississippi.

“For the first time, 100 percent of our third-grade scholars were promoted to the fourth grade,” said Adrian Hammitte, superintendent of Jefferson County School District. “It is a great feeling because it shows that our use of high-quality instructional materials and shift in instructional practices are yielding positive results. It also reflects our educators and scholars’ hard work, dedication, and commitment to academic excellence.”

The recognition of the Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading School is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade.

Jefferson County Elementary School was one of the eleven schools to receive the SoR designation this year.

The celebration featured the Sounds of Thunder and high school cheerleaders.

MDE officials also presented the school with a banner and books.