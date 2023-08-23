Norma Dunnam Parker Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

April 26, 1942 – Aug. 19, 2023

Mrs. Norma Dunnam Parker, 81, of Buena Vista, passed away at Columbus Hospice House on Aug. 19, 2023. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Brantley Church with Rev. David Chapman officiating.

Pallbearers were Frank Hendricks, Stanley Goodroe, Robert Price, Ricky Carnegie, Josh Hendricks, and Jeff Yepez. Honorary Pallbearers were Pop Miller, Clint Owens, Alton Powell, and Jose Rios.

The family greeted friends at Way-Watson Funeral Home in Buena Vista on Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.

Mrs. Parker was born April 26, 1942, in Columbus, MS to Norman M. and Norma O’Neal Dunnam. She was a member of Brantley Church. Mrs. Parker began her career in education after high school, where she attended Hines Junior College, University of Southern Mississippi, and eventually graduated with a Master’s Degree from Auburn University. She would go on to serve as librarian for DeKalb High School, Kendrick High School, and Shaw High School for 32 years before her retirement. After retirement, she began working as a substitute teacher for the Marion County School System and also worked in all of the county offices at one point or another. Mrs. Parker loved being around people and was always engaging with them. She never met a stranger. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, reading, gardening, and deer hunting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William F. Dunnam and Richard Glenn Dunnam; and a sister, Catherine Suggs.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 59 years, Dennis Parker of Buena Vista; her beloved son, John Martin Parker of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Brantley Church Cemetery Fund, 4265 GA Hwy 355, Buena Vista, GA 31803.

Way-Watson Funeral Home of Buena Vista, GA, has been entrusted with the arrangements.