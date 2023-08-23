Ronald Martin Blaney Sr. Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

March 25, 1948 – Aug. 20, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Ronald Martin Blaney Sr., also known as Ronnie Boo, 75, of Cash Bayou, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. James Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Ronnie was born on Tuesday, May 25, 1948, in Ferriday, LA, and passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at his home. He was the true definition of a hard worker and was a jack of all trades. Ronnie would give a lending hand to anyone in need and didn’t expect anything in return. He had one of the purest souls and the biggest heart; he loved everyone and always saw the good in everyone. Ronnie had the best hug, they were gentle and so big, and they will be missed. He leaves behind a great legacy and his family can cherish his memories forever. Ronnie will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Email newsletter signup

He is reunited with his wife, Nellie “Beanie” Faye Blaney; parents, Wesley Charles “W.C.” Blaney and Opal Metcalf Blaney; and brothers, Bill Blaney, Kenneth Blaney, and Gerald Blaney.

Those left behind to cherish Ronnie’s memories are his daughter, Ronda “Shelly” Blaney of Marksville, LA; son, Boo Blaney, Jr. and his wife, Stacie of Vidalia, LA; step-daughter, Brandy Sanders of Vidalia, LA; brother, Charlie Blaney and his wife, Sonia of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Mandy Polk, Emily Moss Watts and her husband, Kaleb, Jeremy Gillam, Marty Blaney, III, Faith Gillam, Shyvlie Blaney, and Parker Blaney; great-grandchildren, Heaven Richard, Amaris Richard, Micah Richard, and Kyler Moss; great-great-grandson, Urijah Josiah Richard; beloved pets, Willie, Penny, and all his strays; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and his Cafe’ friends.

Those honoring Ronnie as pallbearers are Boo Blaney, Jr., Marty Blaney, Parker Blaney, Ronda Blaney, Kippy Blaney, Jeremy Gillam, Wesley Blaney, Chad Blaney.

Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Stutson, Charlie Blaney, Kaleb Watts, Amaris Richard, Micah Martin Richard, Faith Gillam, Kyler “Butterbean” Moss, and Kenny Bo Blaney.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.