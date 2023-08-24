CHRISTMAS FOR WATSON: Community brings holiday cheer to Vidalia child Published 3:02 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — It may be near 100 degrees outside, but it’s Christmastime in the Miss-Lou this week.

Area schools and community members in Natchez, Vidalia and the surrounding area are dressing up in red and green Friday for local superhero Watson Calhoun, a Vidalia four-year-old receiving chemotherapy treatments at home for terminal cancer.

After being diagnosed with medulloblastoma earlier this year, doctors have told Watson’s family that he could only have months left.

They’ve chosen to fill that time with all of Watson’s favorite things, including Christmas.

The local community and beyond have been quick to rise to the occasion to celebrate Watson’s life and fill all his remaining days with smiles.

The community traded in their pumpkins and ghosts this season for Christmas trees and snowmen.

Mimosa Street, where Watson lives, is decorated with holiday cheer, as are area businesses.

On Wednesday, Katherine Green shared photos and video on social media of a snow machine blowing outside Watson’s house with Christmas carolers to make this hot Christmas feel magical.

Those who would like to mail cards to Watson and his family can send them to P.O. Box 55, Vidalia, La., 71373.