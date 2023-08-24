Corted Kildrick Smith II Published 8:54 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Nov. 11, 1996 – Aug. 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Corted Kildrick Smith II, 26, of Dallas, TX (formerly of Natchez), who passed away on August 4, 2023, in Wisconsin will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at New Hope “The Vision Center” Baptist Church with Bishop Cleveland Smith III officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Grove AME Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1 p.m. until service time at New Hope Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Corted was born on November 11, 1996, in Natchez, to Corted K. Smith and Peggy Ann William.

Corted is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Frankie Lee Madison; paternal grandmother, Julia Hunt Smith; maternal grandfather, Oliver King Sr.; one uncle Keith Smith.

Corted leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter, Jhansi Nicole Rose Smith; his mother, Peggy Ann Williams-Drake and husband Paul; his father, Corted K. Smith Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.