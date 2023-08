Daniel Lee Davis Sr. Published 8:39 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

April 20, 1957 – Aug. 20, 2023

LORMAN – Funeral services for Daniel Lee Davis Sr., 66, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 17831 US-61, Lorman, MS 39096 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Anthony Colenburg officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Professional services are provided by Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Service.