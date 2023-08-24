Tractor trailer blows tire, overturns on county road

Published 1:53 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — This large tractor trailer wrecked and rolled over about a mile east of Cranfield in Adams County. Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are still on the scene working the accident.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said no one was injured in the accident and that Chops Wrecker Service was working to pull the large vehicle upright and get it towed.

The sheriff said the truck blew a tire and that water in it shifted and the truck overturned.

