Whelp: Natchez’s Stevan Ridley teaches comedian Kevin Hart a lesson about age Published 6:12 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — Comedian Kevin Hart is apparently now in a wheelchair after a little friendly competition with the former New England Patriots running back and Natchez-native Stevan Ridley.

Hart posted a reel on his Instagram page recently, sending a message to fans to respect the age of 40.

Hart, 44, said he tore his lower abdominal muscles while racing Ridley in a 40-yard dash, and now, “I can’t walk.”

“Respect that age or that age will make you respect it,” Hart said in the video. “I tried to jump out there and do some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down.”

Hart continued, “Me and Steven got into a little debate. This debate was over who was faster. Most of you who know me know I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you can beat me. … I said bet.”

Hart lost the race, injuring himself in the process.

Ridley apologized to the comedian for his injury, adding, “I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JUICE TOO BIG BRO!” in jest.

Ridley, 34, graduated from Trinity Episcopal Day School in 2007 and went on to star as a running back at Louisiana State University, where he played from 2008 through 2010.

Ridley was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft by the New England Patriots and went on to play with the team through 2014. He played with several other NFL teams before his football career ended with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

To see Hart’s full Instagram story, click here Viewer discretion is advised due to language.