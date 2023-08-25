AC will honor military, other preps storylines going into Friday night Published 2:04 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School celebrates military appreciation night Friday. They will announce the honorees during the game.

ACCS (2-0) will play against Jackson Prep that night following a convincing 53-14 win over St. Aloysius last week.

Prep is a 6A school who opened their season with a 42-7 win over Copiah Academy. Jackson Prep is balanced on offense with 160 yards rushing last week and 128 passing yards.

Email newsletter signup

ACCS last played Jackson Prep in 2020 and lost 42-8. In 2019, Jackson Prep shutout AC 37-0. Kickoff is still set for 7 p.m.

A cat fight

Jefferson County will make the hour trip down 61 to Woodville Friday night for a season opener against Wilkinson County High School. Kickoff is still set for 7 p.m. at Wordy Hicks Memorial Stadium.

Wilkinson County had a tough year last year and the Wildcats didn’t win a football game. Jefferson County had an 8-3 season and made a deep run in the playoffs. The Tigers beat Wilkinson County 30-6 last year.

Bulldogs face Jags

Franklin County opens the 2023 football season with a home game against North Pike. Due to the heat, kickoff has been moved to 7:30 p.m. in Meadville.

The Bulldogs have made the playoffs 22 years in a row and look to make a deeper run this year. North Pike went 7-4 last year with four of those losses coming on the road so it will be interesting to see how they handle the season opener at Franklin County.

Rams head to Bogalusa

Wilkinson County Christian Academy will play Ben’s Ford Christian this Friday with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Both teams have won their first game of the season.

WCCA defeated Hillcrest Christian Academy 36-0 last week. Ben’s Ford beat Park Place last week 38-0. Friday night will leave one team undefeated and end a shutout streak for one if not both teams.

Cougars host Tigers

Centerville Academy (1-0) will play Brookhaven Academy (0-1) Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The Centreville Academy Tigers are coming into the game following a 21-7 win over Riverfield Academy.

Brookhaven Academy are entering the game with a new head coach and on the heels of a 56-0 defeat at Hartfield Academy. The Cougars will have their hands full against a Centreville Academy team who ran the ball for 201 yards last week and threw for 143 yards.