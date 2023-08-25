Another arrest made related to Natchez mass-shooting; one still at large Published 6:14 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Another arrest has been made related to the May 5 mass shooting in the parking lot outside Cash Saver in which two men were fatally shot and three others were injured.

Carl Evans, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and grand larceny.

Commander Jerry Ford of Natchez Police Department said Evans is thought to have conspired with others to commit murder and made plans of how to go about it.

“He has been named as one of the persons who met with Mark Mitchell and Kadeem Conner to plan the attack,” Ford said.

Both Mitchell and Conner were previously arrested each charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Police are still seeking public help in locating Jamionte Davis, 22, who is wanted for similar charges.

Evans’ grand larceny charge stems from an unrelated incident in which Evans allegedly acquired $3,000 from a female inmate by having someone pose as a bail bondsman, Ford said.

On May 5, Travione Jones and Devin Winchester, both 19, were exiting vehicles when they were struck by bullets fired from one or more assault rifles. Three others were struck when at least 30 bullets sprayed the parking lot but survived.

Davis fled the area before he could be brought in to face charges. His last alleged location was in Houston or Humble, Texas.

Anyone in Natchez who knows the whereabouts of Davis, or who has any information that could help locate him in order for him to face these charges, is asked to call the Natchez Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

The Crime Stopper’s line is available 24 hours a day. All callers are assigned a code number as the only means of identification. Callers can remain anonymous. The code number is used in all communication with Crime Stoppers and in the payment of cash rewards.

“If anyone is found holding or hiding (him), they will be charged as well,” Ford said.