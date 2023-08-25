Crime Reports: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Tuesday

Email newsletter signup

Harassment on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on North Temple Road.

Fight in progress on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Miller Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Duncan Avenue.

Hit and run on Roselawn Drive.

False alarm on Conner Circle.

False alarm on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop at Abundant Life Baptist Church.

Two traffic stops on U.S 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Circle A2.

Traffic stop at Zippy.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Chinquapin Lane.

Unwanted subject on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Charles C. Deschamps, 22, North Pearl Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault with no weapon. Held without bond.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 62, Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Lou Rozey Pollard, 53, Ferry Road, Lorman, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Crystal Cherrie Williams, 42, Ingram Circle, on charge of two counts of no child restraint. Released on $285.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Threats on Tasha Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

False alarm on Traceway Drive.

Theft on Angie Lane.

Intelligence report on Traceside Drive.

Breaking and entering on Lee Parker Road.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Grove Acres Road.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop at Adams County Line.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Power Sports.

Traffic stop at Natchez Power Sports.

Traffic stop at Cube Smart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Body.

Assisting motorist on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Pinemount Road.

Warrant/affidavit on North Pearl Street.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Whispering Pine Road.

Domestic disturbance on Traceside Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Lost/stolen tag on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Theft on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Ingram Circle.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Alexander Road.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Paul Watkins, 28, 7577 Idaho Drive, Shreveport, possession of contraband in a penal institution and attempted second-degree murder. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Larry K. Harris, 24, 2929 Dryades St., New Orleans, aggravated battery. No bond set.

Denzel Washington, 21, 717 Virginia Ave., Ferriday, simple battery. Bons set at $1,250.

Reports — Wednesday

Criminal damage to property on Skipper Drive.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Trash fire on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Attempted break in on Maple Bend Circle.

Automobile accident on Dunbarton Levee Road.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Unwanted person on Wildsville Road.

Stabbing on Louisiana 15.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Cruelty to juveniles on Louisiana 909.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Harassment on Cowan Street.

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on Mack Scott Road.

Loud music on Doyle Road.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Drumgoole Street.

Unauthorized use on Louisiana 3203.

Drug law violation on Virginia Avenue.

Disturbance on Louisiana 129.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Harassment on Fisherman Drive.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Disturbance on Smith Street.

Fire on Louisiana 129.

Fight on Louisiana 129.