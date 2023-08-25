Hancock uses tough run game to beat Natchez High Published 10:40 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Hancock High School’s running game was too much for Natchez High School’s defense to handle as the MHSAA Class 6A Hawks went on the road and pummeled the Class 5A Bulldogs 42-20 last Friday night at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium.

In the season-opener for both teams, Natchez High head coach Steve Davis was not pleased with the team’s effort and took the onus on himself for not having his team ready to play in what was also the home opener for the Bulldogs.

“Didn’t play good ball tonight. As I said before, we couldn’t stop the run. We knew they were a tough-running team,” Davis said. “We played an undisciplined game. We played an uninspired game. I didn’t have my team ready to play football tonight.”

Email newsletter signup

When asked if there were any bright spots at all he saw from his team, Davis said, “When we started to move the ball, we knew what kind of offense we can have. We know what potential we have. But we were getting dumb penalties that can kill drives. We have to block up front (better).”

Natchez High (0-1) next travels to McComb to take on the McComb High School Tigers next Friday at 7 p.m.