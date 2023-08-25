Rebels hold their own against well manned Jackson Prep Published 10:41 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (2-1) held its own against 6A powerhouse Jackson Prep Friday night. The Rebels fell 24-12 in what was a 10-6 game for three quarters.

Adrian Walker scored AC’s first touchdown of the game on a pick six right before halftime to give the Rebels hope. Athletic Director and coach Matthew Freeman said he was not surprised Walker was the man making the big play. He coached Walker on the JV team in previous years and has seen what Walker can do.

“He is a phenomenal player and he makes a big impact on the football game,” Freeman said.

The next quarter, AC continued to hang in with Jackson Prep before giving up two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter. Freeman said depth was a challenge for the Rebels in the loss.

Jackson Prep has a roster of about 80 players nearly twice the size of ACCS. The squad suffered a few cramps during the game so conditioning will be a point of emphasis this week in practice. Freeman said they are still on the path to a successful season.

AC’s final touchdown was a touchdown pass from Coleman Carter to Jordan Berry to make it a two touchdown game.

“We felt confident we could play with Prep. Over the course of the game their depth wore us down. We fought hard and we were tough. We had a few plays not go our way. It is time to move forward to our next opponent. If we can play with Prep then we can play with anyone.”

ACCS will travel to Simpson Academy in Mendenhall next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.