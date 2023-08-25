Teen charged in double homicide linked to another Natchez murder; Another teen on run Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Department investigators found evidence linking one of the teens charged in an ambush-style double murder on Myrtle Drive to another murder in Natchez.

Jamarion Perkins, 17, who had previously been arrested on two murder charges stemming from the Myrtle Drive shooting, also faces charges from a June 21 attack at Holiday Apartments during which Jordan Knight was killed.

NPD also has active warrants for Jayden Cayou, also 17, for the same incident at Holiday Apartments.

In addition to Perkins’s charges from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins and Cayou are both facing one count of murder and two counts attempted murder from the Natchez Police Department.

Perkins has been charged as an adult in both instances and Cayou would also be charged as an adult upon capture, NPD Commander Jerry Ford said.

Perkins was one of four people arrested after the Aug. 10 murders of Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24, in Adams County.

Others arrested include 22-year-old Emanual Hill and 24-year-old Jaddarius McKnight‚ who are each charged with two counts of murder, and 18-year-old Zackeri Reason who is charged with accessory before the fact.

Three individuals were caught on security cameras carrying what appeared to be assault-style weapons dressed in full face coverings, hoodies and gloves when they reportedly ambushed the victims in broad daylight.

Ford said NPD investigators, while working collaboratively with ACSO, received information that led them to Perkins and Cayou.

“We went looking for (Cayou) yesterday with deputies in the county,” Ford said. “He refused to turn himself in and so far is on the run.”

Ford said there are other unidentified suspects still, “that we know were involved.”

“More arrests could be coming, I can assure you of that,” he said.

Jordan Knight, 20, of Natchez, was killed after being shot at about 11:15 p.m. the night of June 21 while two others were treated for injuries and discharged.

Anyone with information about this shooting or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-501.

Crime Stoppers does not have caller ID and all information is kept confidential.

“There is a reward of up to $5,000 offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and conviction,” Ford said, adding anyone caught harboring fugitives would face charges as well.