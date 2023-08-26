Pets of the week: Meet Snow, Diamond, Beijing and India Published 12:50 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meet the beautiful Snow, a 5-year-old Pit mix, who has been fully vetted. She is quiet natured, easy going and affectionate. Snow is also kennel and leash trained. Snow has been waiting for a family for a very long time. Surely someone out there would love to give her the perfect home. Play lots are available for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is required to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Concordia PAWS shelter at 1212 First St., Ferriday.

This is India. She was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray and is heartworm negative. India is about 1-1/2 years old. She is patiently waiting for a foster or a new forever family.

This kitty is Beijing. He was brought to the Humane Society shelter as a stray, also. Beijing is about six weeks old, is very playful and waiting for a new forever family.

Come see India and Beijing at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Diamond is a beautiful, 2-year-old spayed female bob-tailed kitty that is up to date on vaccines and other healthcare, and negative for FIV/FeLV. She and other kitties are available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue at Petsense in Vidalia.