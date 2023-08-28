IHOP restaurants choose Natchez to launch new biscuit menu Published 1:00 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez got a new name, but just for today.

On Monday, the city’s name was changed to IHOP City, USA, to commemorate the launch of a new biscuit recipe by the breakfast restaurant, IHOP.

IHOP chose Natchez, which is also known as the Biscuit Capital of the World, thanks to Natchez native Regina Charboneau’s famous biscuit recipe.

A spokesman for IHOP said for the first time ever, IHOP restaurants would feature a dedicated biscuit menu including four new IHOP buttermilk biscuit options, both savory and sweet.

An IHOP food truck parked on the bluff on Broadway Monday and at about 11:15 a.m. began serving some of its new biscuit offerings, including a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit and a fresh strawberries and cream biscuit, which featured fresh strawberries and a cheesecake mousse.

Charboneau, who is culinary ambassador of American Queen Voyages and has been crowned the “Queen of Biscuits” by the New York Times and the Travel Channel, was on hand to help celebrate IHOP’s new biscuits, as was Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

“Biscuits are a large part of our southern cultural legacy. What better place to commemorate the IHOP launch than the oldest city on the highest bluff on the mighty Mississippi River?” Gibson asked. “Founded in 1716, Natchez is not only a historic tourism destination, but today’s home of southern hospitality. All are welcome here! And I am proud to be Mayor of IHOP, Mississippi, for a day.”

Brandon and Shelly Collins, IHOP franchise owners in Baton Rouge, was at Monday’s event and made a $15,000 donation to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society.

Some Natchez residents, who wandered upon the bluff and saw the IHOP truck on Monday, asked if the event was an announcement that Natchez was getting an IHOP restaurant. However, Gibson said that is not in the works.