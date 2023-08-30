Emergency road closure on Liberty Road begins Thursday at 9 a.m. Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Road Department is closing Liberty Road in Natchez and Adams County from 698 Liberty Road to LaGrange Road beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. for emergency road repairs.

No other information about the road closure was provided, other than the road will reopen on Sept. 5 at 9.m.

For more information, call the Adams County Road Department at 601-445-7935.