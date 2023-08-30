Emergency road closure on Liberty Road begins Thursday at 9 a.m.

Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Road Department is closing Liberty Road in Natchez and Adams County from 698 Liberty Road to LaGrange Road beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. for emergency road repairs.

No other information about the road closure was provided, other than the road will reopen on Sept. 5 at 9.m.

For more information, call the Adams County Road Department at 601-445-7935.

Email newsletter signup

 

More News

Jordan Kaiser & Sessions’ Wesley Callaway Riley earns professional engineering license

SCAM ALERT: Concordia officials warn of dubious letters

Pets of the week: Balto, Azalea, Zane and Murphy

Natchez Early College ranked among the top high schools in state

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How excited are you about the return of football?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections