Jordan Kaiser & Sessions’ Wesley Callaway Riley earns professional engineering license Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Jordan Kaiser & Sessions LLC, a leading provider of civil engineering and surveying services in the Deep South, announces Wesley Callaway Riley earned her Professional Engineer (P.E.) License from the Mississippi Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Surveyors.

Riley, a lifelong resident of Natchez, joined JKS as an Engineer in Training in 2021. Wesley is a 2019 graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a minor in Structural Engineering.

During her time at LSU, she served as the Civil Engineering Society President and interned with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the engineering firm of SDR Engineering Consultants.

After graduation in 2019, Riley went on to work as an engineer at SDR in Baton Rouge. In 2021, Riley graduated with her Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from LSU, while working full time at JKS. She is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce.

After working under the supervision of a Professional Engineer for four years, Riley became eligible to earn her Professional Engineer License. Riley passed the exam in May and received her license.

In this role, Riley will be responsible for design and project management of projects including but not limited to roadway design, hydraulic calculations, water and sewer, residential subdivisions, private and commercial site design, industrial development, municipal projects and many other related civil engineering projects.