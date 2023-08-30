Pets of the week: Balto, Azalea, Zane and Murphy Published 10:25 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

First up is Balto. He is about 10 months old and was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. Balto has a lot of energy and loves to run and play. He is heartworm negative and is patiently waiting for a foster or a permanent home.

Next is Azalea. She was brought in as a stray. Azalea is about 2 1/2 months old. She is playful and a little sweetie. Azalea would make some family a perfect little pet. Come see Balto and Azalea at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Next, meet Mr. Gorgeous, also known as Zane. Zane is a 2-year-old tan pit bull. Zane has been fully vetted and neutered. He loves to play and splash in his pool. He also gets along well with other dogs.

Meet Murphy, a very handsome, 2-year-old neutered male Catahoula/Lab mix that is a gentle giant — happy, very loving and really good with other dogs. Murphy has a history of abuse at the hands of people and he does require a home where he will get gentle and consistent handling. If interested, please contact HPR by calling or texting 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Murphy.