SCAM ALERT: Concordia officials warn of dubious letters Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a new scam involving a mailed letter supposedly sent from the parish tax collector.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the department said the “fraudulent letter” appears to be sent from the Concordia Parish Tax Assessor, but it is not.

The letter states that the individual is being contacted because he or she has unpaid taxes and is facing a property lien if the taxes are not paid. The letter says the amount may be eligible for a “settlement” and also provides a 1-800 phone number for recipients to call.

Email newsletter signup

The sheriff’s department warns residents not to respond to the letter.

“If you receive a letter like the one shown here, please disregard it. Do not contact the phone number or give them any of your personal information,” the statement says.