Amy White Hoover Published 6:00 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

July 8, 1953 – Aug. 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Amy White Hoover was a caring mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Aug. 22, 2023, at age 70.

Amy was born in Winnsboro, Louisiana to Paul and Mary Lou White and was the oldest of four children.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Harris White, and brother, Dan Paul White.

Amy grew up in Monroe, Louisiana and went on to complete her bachelor’s degree at Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana Monroe). She convinced her parents to let her spend her summers during college in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida where she was [throughout her life] the ultimate beach bum and spent all day lying in the sand and soaking up the sun. She eventually moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she got married and had two children – Madison and Patrick, where she focused her pride and passion. She was a great cook, had an artistic eye – always coming up with design ideas, and LOVED the LSU Tigers – spending many days yelling at the players on the television.

She was funny and feisty in her youth, smart, and could remember things and people that others had forgotten – she always had a story to tell you. She suffered many years with Multiple Sclerosis, but she remained indomitable with her unique person always in evidence. She will be dearly missed but it is comforting to know she is her whole, young, beautiful self in heaven where she can spend forever basking on the beach.

Survivors include her daughter, Madison Elizabeth Hoover and son, Patrick Wolford Hoover; mother, Mary Lou White; siblings, Dr. Kelly Estes White (Tami) and Sandy Elizabeth Brake; and many nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.