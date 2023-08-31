Anissa DaVone Calcote Published 12:03 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Feb. 21, 1970 – Aug. 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Anissa DaVone “Vone” Calcote, 53, of Alameda, CA formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in California will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the Natchez Bluff (Southern Oaks Trees area) with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

“Vone” was born Feb. 21, 1970, at Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George County, MD, the daughter of Rosie Calcote Layton and Hardis Calcote. She was a 1988 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School. After high school, she attended Tougaloo College. Vone moved to Dallas where she became a licensed cosmetologist. She went on to earn a BSN, and MSN in nursing from the University of Texas in Arlington and a Nurse Administrators Certification through the California University system.

She is preceded in death by her father, Hardis Calcote, and sister, Felicia Amanda Calcote.

Anissa leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Rosie C. Layton; son, Hendric Chatman; daughter, Faren Carter; son-in-law, Joshua Carter; grandson, Caiden Carter; four sisters, Valaria Calcote, Rita Brooks, Roslyn Bray, and Sandi Banks (Melvin); four nieces, five nephews; special friend, Vivian O’Habor, other relatives and friends.

