Anna Mae Joy Burchfield Published 11:48 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

May 31, 1944 – Aug. 26, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Anna Mae Joy Burchfield, 79, of Natchez who died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Burchfield was born May 31, 1944, in Natchez the daughter of Walter Edward Joy and Emily Matthews Joy.

She was a Cub Scout Mother, member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 1662, and Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose, and received the College of Regents Degree in June 1996. She loved to play Bingo, shuffler board, and cards. She enjoyed her flower beds. She loved her family and was Mama to all of the neighborhood children and loved her animals.

Mrs. Burchfield was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emily Joy; one son, Shannon Dewayne Burchfield; one sister, Betty Gean Joy Ratliff; and one niece, Beverly Gremmillon.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Thomas Allen Burchfield of Natchez, MS; son, James Burchfield and wife, Rose of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Teddy Allen Burchfield of Denham Springs, LA, Rachel Burchfield of Bouge Chitto, MS, Barry Brock of Hattiesburg, MS, Doug Brock of Natchez, MS; one sister, Elizabeth Nations of Natchez, MS; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Doug Brock, Bubba Cockerham, Tyler Nations, Mike Ratliff, Chuck Hodges, James Box, and Darrin Parkhill.

The family wishes to thank all of Mrs. Burchfield’s caregivers especially, Lou Laird, Elizabeth Burchfield, and Deaconess Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.