Sept. 3, 1946 – Aug. 26, 2023

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Bertha Elaine Richardson, 76, of Fayette, who died on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Fayette, will be Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anne’s Catholic Church of Fayette with Father Anthony Okwum officiating.

Burial will follow at the Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 6 until 7 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 12 until 1:30 p.m., both at the Fayette Branch Funeral Home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Bertha was born on Sept. 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Katie Mae Montgomery and Clord Jackson. She was a manager at the Access Community Health Network for many years. She attended church at the St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Maywood, Illinois where she was a choir member, youth choir mom, and a member of the Knights of Peter Claver and Clara Martin Lady of Grace. She later united with St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Fayette. Bertha was also a member of the Jefferson County Institute for Cancer. In her spare time, she enjoyed flowering/gardening and working puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley Richardson, Sr.

Bertha leaves to cherish her memories; her loving son, Charles W. Richardson II (Maria); sisters, Lela Ann Taylor (Joseph) and Ellen Olivia Guyton (Prentiss); brother, Allen Montgomery; grandchildren, Alonzo Cortez Richardson and Aslan Carmelo Richardson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.