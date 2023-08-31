Betty Stiles Published 11:52 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

In solemn remembrance, we bid farewell to the extraordinary life of our beloved mother, who peacefully passed away August 24, 2023, at the age of 81.

A devoted mother of five, she tirelessly served the citizens of Adams County for three decades as the Justice Court Clerk, embodying unwavering dedication and integrity. She was a dedicated member of Jefferson St. United Methodist Church, where she found solace and community as a Sunday School teacher. With a compassionate spirit, she wholeheartedly supported the Sunshine Shelter, spending years on the board, extending warmth and kindness to women and children in need. In her departure, we reflect upon the immense impact she had on countless lives, offering solace to all who were blessed to know her. Her legacy as a loving mother, steadfast public servant, and compassionate advocate for the people of Natchez, will be forever remembered.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Cameron, children, Skip Cameron, Edward Stiles, Haley Stiles, Miles Stiles, and his wife, Lynsey, and Hannah Quinn; grandchildren, Elizabeth Stiles, Tyler Cameron, Caroline Cameron, Charlotte Stiles, Lillian Hawk, William Quinn, Cameron Stiles and Alexandra Stiles; great-grandchild, Kadence Cameron; and beloved sisters-in-law, Edwina “Sissy” Petersen and Mary “Biddy” Vuillod.

We will have a small gathering for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make donations in her memory to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.