Dorothy M. Hunt Published 11:45 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

July 23, 1931 – Aug. 16, 2023

NATCHEZ – Dorothy M. Hunt, 92, of Natchez, gained her wings on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Natchez. A private memorial will be under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born on July 23, 1931, in Natchez, the daughter of the late John (Ella) Minor.

She married Walter Hunt, Sr. and they shared 13 children. When she wasn’t spending time with her family, she spent most of her time reading the Bible and gardening. Her plants were her pride and joy.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, John Louise Sims, Virginia Jackson, and Helen Hargrave; two brothers, William C. Minor, and Alton P. Minor; two sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Minor and Patricia M. Minor; granddaughter, Charlotte Stewart and great-grandson, Tyron W. Dunmore.

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Eloise (Bill) Nelson of Biloxi, MS, Walter Hunt, Jr., of Natchez, Rose M. Hunt of Little Rock, AR, Thomas Hunt of Clifton, TN, Ronnie (Veronica) Hunt of Natchez, Dorothy H. Foster, Florence Hunt, Natchez, Gloria (Richard) Wright of Pineville, LA, Darlene (Fred) Brunson of Houston, TX, Christine Hunt of Huntsville, AL, John (Cheryl) Hunt of Natchez, Jacqueline Hunt of Houston, TX and Jerry B. Hunt of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; one sister, Faye M. Reed; two brothers, Samuel (Odessa) Minor and James B. Minor; sister-in-law, Lovina Minor; two aunts, Lorraine Minor and Catherine Minor and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com