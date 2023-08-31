John Ben Foster, Sr. Published 12:06 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Oct. 31, 1935 – Aug. 21, 2023

LORMAN – Funeral services for John Ben Foster, Sr., 87, of Lorman, formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lorman will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Stanford Cruel officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

John was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Natchez, the son of Mary Jane Marrion Foster and Willie Scott Foster, Sr. He attended Natchez College and earned an Associate degree. Mr. Foster was retired from the United States Army, Holsum Bread Company and Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company. He also served Adams County as Constable for over 20 years. John was a member of Clover Hill A.M.E. Church in Natchez and later united with Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Lorman, MS. He enjoyed watching football, farming, fishing, and playing baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sears “Michelle” Foster and sister, Ollie Foster Brown.

John leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mary Katherine Foster; sons, John Ben Foster, Jr. (Marilyn), Larry Darnell Foster, Sr., and Ronald Foster (Cassandra); daughters, DeAnn Foster Parker (Elvin) and Erica Williams; brothers, Willie Scott Foster, Jr., Charles Foster, and Walter Foster (Ada); 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

