John Hude III

Published 11:51 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

March 10, 1942 – Aug. 21, 2023

NATCHEZ – John Hude III died on Aug. 21, 2023, in Corinth MS.  Jack proudly served his country as a member of the Military Police in the Army for 8 years; he served in Germany and several bases in the states. After leaving the military, he joined the Natchez Police Department where he would start off walking a beat and eventually rise to the rank of Captain with the title of Chief of Detectives. In his free time, Jack enjoyed hunting and being in nature.

He is survived by His son, John Hude IV (Marilyn); his granddaughter, Sadie E. Hude and his brother, George Hude.

Services will be at Laird Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

 

