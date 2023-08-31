Julian Swayze Glanton Published 12:07 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Aug. 11, 1940 – Aug. 26, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Julian Swayze Glanton will be Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Ferriday First Baptist Church, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Gray Clary officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest alongside his parents and sister at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, Mississippi, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Julian Swayze Glanton was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Ferriday, Louisiana, and passed away on Aug. 26, 2023, in Ruston, Louisiana. Julian was the son of the late Julian “Jules” Oscar Glanton and Henrietta Melissa Swayze Glanton. He was preceded in death by his sister Nelda Glanton.

Julian grew up in Ferriday, Louisiana, and attended LSU before joining the United States Navy. After proudly serving his country in the United States Navy, he went to work for Halliburton Services. Which was the beginning of his career as a long-time expatriate. During his long career at Halliburton, Julian was able to experience life in Venezuela, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, India, Oman, England, and Nigeria. Upon retirement, he moved back to Louisiana and had a beautiful home in Baton Rouge where he enjoyed his long-time love of LSU football, support for the New Orleans Saints, his love of all things Mardi Gras, and the company of family and friends.

Called out of retirement by Halliburton, he went back to work in Nigeria. After retiring a second time, he returned to his home in Baton Rouge. Several years later, he and his lifelong friends Melba and Billy Rucker built a home on Lake St. John in Ferriday where they created many memories over the years. Those left to cherish his memory are his aunt, Katie Jean Swayze Wallace, and her children and nieces and nephews, cousin Tommy Beall, cousins Maureen Mooney Jenkins, Charlotte Mooney Helberg, and Patricia Mooney Marlowe and their families, and goddaughters Martie Rucker Clary and Meghan Marlowe Berg, their families, and other family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers are Billy Rucker, John Clary, Rudd Marlowe, Larry Chauvin, Richard Alwood, Joseph Graham Clary, William Grant Clary, and Nick Marlowe. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com.