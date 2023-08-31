Marcus Bartholomew Griggs Published 11:51 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Feb. 14, 1973 – Aug. 17, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Marcus Bartholomew Griggs, 50, of Miami/Winter Garden, Florida will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Concordia Funeral Home, Ferriday, Louisiana at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Theodore Walker officiating. The burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Marcus was born in Pineville, Louisiana to L.T. Griggs, Jr. and Daisy Lee Crockett.

He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northeast Louisiana University in 1996 and 1998, respectively. He pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity at Northeast Louisiana University in 1998. As a student at NLU, Marcus majored in Criminal Justice and History with a minor in Military Science. Marcus was a proud recipient of the Army National Guard Scholarship. In 2002, he received his Juris Doctor from Southern Law Center. After law school, he began his career as an Assistant State Attorney working at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. He continued his career as an attorney working for the United States Department of Health and Human Services; the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, 4th District of Florida; Broward County State Attorney’s Office; Roig Lawyers, GEICO – Staff Counsel’s Office and State Farm Insurance, Staff Counsel’s Office.

Marcus was an advocate for the rule of law and justice. He devoted and volunteered his time and resources to representing indigent clients, whom he believed needed the best possible representation. He was recognized for his advocacy work in the Miami area and was selected as a Fellow of the Dade Legal Aid and Put Something Back Leadership Academy.

He was a well-rounded and informed attorney, collaborating with clients in criminal, civil, and personal injury. Marcus was an expert litigator and trial attorney. He worked as an Adjunct Professor at Keiser University where he enjoyed teaching various aspects of the law. He was always available to answer questions and guide his family and friends when circumstances or situations were presented and legal advice was needed. Marcus was passionate about his love of the law and his family.

He was loved and cherished by his family and friends and is survived by his wife, Erinn Thompson Griggs (Miami/Winter Garden, FL); three daughters, Kennedy (22), Baton Rouge, LA; Mia (15) and Morgan (10), Miami/Winter Garden, FL; a sister, Tomika Griggs (Salt Lake City, UT); two nephews, Adrian Griggs (Houston, TX) and Eric Thompson, (Arlington, TX); four nieces, Taylor Thompson (New Orleans, LA), Eva Thompson (Arlington, TX), Lola Thompson (Glenn Heights, TX) and Kiley Griggs (Salt Lake City, UT); a loving mother, Daisy Crockett (Richmond, TX) and a village of aunts, uncles and cousins. As a well-loved son-in-law, Marcus also leaves his mother-in-law, Mellon Thompson, and sister and brother-in-law, Erica, and Eric Thompson.

Marcus was preceded in death by his father, L.T. Griggs, Jr.

“Don’t be afraid to cry. It will free your mind from sorrowful thoughts.”

Hopi proverb