Mary Lee Carter Published 12:04 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Jan. 20, 1945 – Aug. 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Lee Carter, 78, who died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Pilgrim Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Melvin White officiating. The burial will follow in Milford Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in the funeral home chapel and one hour prior to service on Saturday.